Need college $? Deadlines approaching for two scholarships offered by Rotary Club of West Seattle

College is costly. If you or someone in your family needs help, the Rotary Club of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) is offering two scholarships – and the application deadline is approaching. Here’s what you need to know:

Did you know that the Rotary Club of West Seattle awards multiple scholarships every year? The West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation is now accepting applications for:

Gambriell Scholarship — named after the late Vern Gambriell, a West Seattle homebuilder, this scholarship is awarded to a student who could not otherwise attend college. The amount is variable.

Past Presidents Scholarship — $6,000 is awarded each year to a student from a non-Rotarian family who lives in West Seattle or attends a high school in the West Seattle area, or a West Seattle resident who is transferring from a two-year to a four-year college, or a West Seattle resident who recently earned a bachelor’s degree and is pursuing a higher degree.

For more information about the scholarships, visit the West Seattle Rotary Scholarship webpage. Note the April 1 deadline.