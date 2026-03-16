Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry route has a second terminal project too, and wants your opinion

Along with the Fauntleroy dock/terminal replacement project, Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route also will be getting a new building at the Southworth terminal.

(WSF photo of current Southworth dock/terminal)

Today WSF launched an online open house with information on design concepts and a survey seeking opinions. The Southworth dock has become increasingly busy as a hub for Kitsap Transit foot ferries too. The main question WSF is posing is, where on the Southworth dock to locate a new building, and it’s unveiled four options. Today through April 5, you can review them and answer a survey by going here. The timing on the WSF website suggests some potential overlap with the Fauntleroy project, though in this case they’re only replacing the Southworth terminal building in the first phase, with a dock trestle replacement in a later second phase.