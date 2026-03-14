BIZNOTE: More stores join the grocery-gate trend

Thanks for tips about changes at West Seattle’s QFC stores, adding a railing and swinging gates inside the entrance. We stopped by the Junction QFC (4550 42nd Ave SW) to find out about them.



We caught up there with manager Niko, who explained that the new gate brings the store in line with most other QFCs, which already have these installed as an “anti-theft” device to deter shoplifting. The Junction location took a little longer because of the unusual configuration of the store, with the main entrance on a corner that includes an elevator arriving from other floors.



The new railing, installed a couple of weeks ago, extends from the in-store Starbucks to the registers and has an automatic gate that swings in to allow entry. From the store side, the signage identifies it as an emergency exit only. “There’s a weird beeping sound but it’s doing what’s intended,” says Niko. Once a customer enters, the intended exit is via the register area.



The Junction QFC has also made some other changes over the years, including labeling the SW Alaska Street side entrance as an emergency door and installing a locking liquor cabinet at the front of the store. They also have a security guard on duty during the 20 hours they are open, from 5 am to 1 am. The location opened September 16, 2009, and is owned by Kroger.