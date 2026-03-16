West Seattle police find Silver Alert subject, 20+ miles away

Thanks to the texter who asked us about a sizable police response in the 2300 block of California, just north of Admiral Way, around 8 this morning. It was logged simply as “suspicious/onview” – the latter word indicates something an officer saw and decided to check out – but listening back to the radio archives, we found there was much more to it. The officer noticed something suspicious about a parked car, and running its plates revealed it was associated with a Silver Alert issued hours earlier for 85-year-old Robert, missing from Mill Creek, last seen leaving a medical facility in Bellevue last night. No one was in the car but it was “still warm,” reported the officer, so he and others looked around the area, and eventually found him nearby. Last we heard, they were talking with police in Bellevue, to arrange to get him back. Why he came here, more than 20 miles away – we haven’t heard.