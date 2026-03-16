WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Business-displacement ’roundtable’ Thursday

This Thursday morning during the twice-monthly meeting of the City Council committee chaired by District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka, two North Delridge business owners are scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion about strategies for dealing with light-rail-related displacement. The roundtable discussion is on the agenda for the 9:30 am Thursday (March 19) meeting of the Transportation, Waterfront, and Seattle Center Committee; the local participants are Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) proprietor Erin Rubin and Ounces proprietor Laurel Trujillo. Both of their businesses will have to move under the current plan for the Delridge station, which at this point wouldn’t be changed by the newest cost-cutting proposals. Thursday’s roundtable participants also include reps from two city departments and the nonprofit Rainier Valley Community Development Fund, which has been working with local businesses. As always, the meeting will be streamed live, and recorded, by Seattle Channel.