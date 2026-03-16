From comedy to calming, here’s the list for your West Seattle Monday

(WSB photo: Harbor Seal seen at Jack Block Park on Sunday)

Here’s what’s on our list for the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE TAX HELP: 11 am-4 pm drop-in help at Alki Masonic Center. (4736 40th SW)

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW). Free.

LEARN ABOUT SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE: 1 pm in-person South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) information session at Cascade Hall, northwest side of campus at 6000 16th SW. Full details and RSVP link in our calendar listing.

‘SOLUTIONS, NOT RESOLUTIONS’: Weekly speaker series continues with 1 pm presentation on “Tech for Health and Wellness” at Brookdale West Seattle (4611 35th SW). Our calendar listing explains how to RSVP.

FREE HOMEWORK HELP: Drop-in assistance for K-12 students at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:45 pm.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too!

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group gathering for people experiencing grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee; before you go, RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 2: Two venues for trivia/quiz tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

MEDITATE IN ALKI: Monday night meditation at Alki UCC is back this week, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

COMEDY AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: 7 pm, with headliners Rodger Lizaola and Ariel Ehrlich. Our calendar listing has ticket info. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players! Enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

MEDITATE IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 9 pm Mondays, karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Big thanks to everybody who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!