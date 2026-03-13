CLOSURE UPDATE: 1st Avenue South Bridge status

After a two-day extension of the repair period, tonight’s the night that the Washington State Department of Transportation said it expected to reopen the northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge. So rather than waiting to see if it happens, we asked WSDOT spokesperson RB McKeon if things were still on schedule (particularly given today’s snow). Yes, McKeon replied, saying “we are still on track to reopen the First Avenue S bridge by 11:59 pm tonight.” While all lanes are expected to be open after this first phase of repairing damaged steel plates, WSDOT has said the speed limit across the NB bridge will remain at 25 mph while they get ready to replace some of those plates sometime next month. We’ll update this story when the bridge reopens.