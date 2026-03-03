3 ways to help with Chief Sealth International High School PTSA spring dinner/auction

(File photo)

Two weeks from tomorrow, the Chief Sealth International High School PTSA and other school supporters hopes to see you at “Spring into Action,” the annual dinner and auction to benefit the school and its students. Right now, you have three ways to help – buy tickets, donate money or auction items, and/or be a sponsor! The gateway to any or all of those options is here. The event is planned for 5:30-9 pm Saturday, March 28, at Fauntleroy Church‘s Fellowship Hall (9140 California SW).