YOU CAN HELP: Donations sought for 80-person breakfast at Westside Neighbors Shelter

That’s a view inside the sleeping area at Westside Neighbors Shelter in The Triangle, which maxes out at 35 people except for cold-weather emergencies declared by the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, when 45 people can stay (KCRHA funding pays for extra security on those nights). Breakfast, however, is a different story, and they’ve been serving 80 people on the recent frosty mornings. So Laurie from the shelter board has forwarded this donation request list for breakfast – “the latest items we’re out of and really need”:

Ground coffee

Powdered coffee creamer

Instant hot chocolate packets

Instant oatmeal packets

Cup-o-noodles and ramen

Socks, stocking caps, winter gloves

Warm jackets We have people come in in this weather wearing a t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers, and that’s all they have.

If you’re able to donate, dropoff hours are 7-11 am and 6-9 pm (the shelter is closed and the doors locked at other times); also, you can use this Amazon wish list to order online and have items sent directly to the shelter.