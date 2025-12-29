VIDEO: Demolition work at old Roxhill School site

Thanks for the tip! While at least one West Seattle school is planning to bring in new portable classrooms – as reported here – old ones are being demolished right now at another local Seattle Public Schools site. After the reader tip, we checked city records, which show that demolition-permit applications were filed back in March for three portables on the northeast side of the old Roxhill Elementary site at 9430 30th SW, issued weeks later, and a crew is there doing teardown (and ensuing debris cleanup, as shown in our video above) today. The permits are only for the portables; files show no demolition application or permit for the campus buildings. You might recall that the SPS School Board gave its approval last summer to new locations for the programs that had been using the old school site; at the time, the district declined comment on future plans for the site, so in light of the demolition work, we’re asking again, and will update with whatever we hear bacck.