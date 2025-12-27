2026 will bring more portables to West Seattle High School, pending city approvals

(WSB photo after previous portables’ arrival in 2023)

By Hayden Yu Andersen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Next school year, West Seattle High School students can expect two more portable units to join the existing four in the school’s parking lot, according to a Seattle Public Schools representative. This follows the ongoing rise in WSHS student population, which sat at 1452 as of October.

Construction is expected to be done over the summer of 2026 while classes are not in session, according to SPS, which says the work is “not expected to impact day-to-day activities.”

We inquired about this after noticing in city online records that permit applications had been filed to construct two more portable classrooms. The filings appeared last month. According to the city’s permit portal, building and land use pre-applications have been approved for a portable “P5” and “P6,” but construction permits are still waiting on approval.

As we mentioned in 2023, the construction of the first four portable classrooms in the WSHS parking lot was a response to a growing student body that then numbered roughly 1300. These new portables would also further reduce the number of parking spaces available for drivers, which was already below zoning requirements in 2023, A zoning departure is being requested for this, according to online city files, which include a site plan showing the two new portables would be placed to the west of the existing four, taking up nine current parking spaces.