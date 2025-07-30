FOLLOWUP: School Board approves plan to move programs out of old Roxhill building

(WSB file photo)

As reported here last night, today’s special meeting of the Seattle Public Schools Board included consideration of the plan to in essence vacate the former Roxhill Elementary – now “Roxhill Annex” – building at 9430 30th SW, by moving its two programs to new locations. Board members gave their unanimous approval tonight to moving the Southwest program of alternative high school Interagency Academy to Southwest Youth and Family Services‘ North Delridge HQ (a former location of the program) and moving BRIDGES, which is for young adults living with disabilities, to the Chief Sealth International High School campus. The reason for vacating the building was described as “issues with the facilities,” without elaboration; as we reported previously, the agenda document made mention of “safety” issues. Board member Liza Rankin wondered why the programs were moved to the Roxbury/30th building in the first place, considering that it had been considered unfit for its previous program, an elementary school (moved to the renovated EC Hughes Elementary building in Sunrise Heights in 2018). Board member Michelle Sarju expressed concern about the plan to move BRIDGES to portables at CSIHS, seeking reassurance that accessible bathrooms would be added to the program’s future portables before school started. Staffers couldn’t cite a date for completion of that work but said they’d look it up later. The plan for moving Interagency SW back to SWYFS apparently isn’t finalized yet either, as the status was described as “discussing a contract.” There was no presentation about nor discussion of the Roxhill building’s future; as we noted in our preview, the agenda document said simply, “The site is being evaluated for continued use for instructional purposes and is not recommended for closure at this time.” Since there was no mention of what that “continued use for instructional purposes” might entail, we’ll be following up with the district.