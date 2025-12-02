TRAFFIC,. WEATHER, TRANSIT, CLOSURES: Tuesday info

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast for today: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain, chance of sunbreaks, high in the mid-40s. Sunrise will be at 7:38 am; sunset will be at 4:19 pm (only two minutes later than the earliest sunsets of the season, 4:17 pm December 7-13).

CLOSURES

–South Park Bridge closed overnight again tonight.

-The Highway 99 tunnel will have lane closures again tonight and Wednesday night:

Tuesday night: From 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, the two left lanes of southbound SR 99 will close north of the tunnel. The southbound SR 99 off-ramp to Harrison Street will close at the same time. Wednesday night: From 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, the Sixth Avenue North on-ramp to southbound SR 99 will close. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will use this closure to remove existing vegetation for later replanting.

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – The Triangle Route is canceling #3 boat sailings until early afternoon, with a boat swap in that role. WSF’s alerts page has the details; Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Metro buses – They’re on the regular weekday schedule and routes.

Water Taxi – regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!