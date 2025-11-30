CLOSURE ALERT: South Park Bridge, two nights

As Duwamish River cleanup work continues, the South Park Bridge has two more overnight closures coming up, Monday night into Tuesday morning (December 1-2) and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (December 2-3). Here are the announcement details:

The South Park Bridge will be fully closed to all vehicles and pedestrians on the nights of Monday, December 1, and Tuesday, December 2, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., while crews place clean material under the bridge. It will reopen at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, with closures ending the morning of Wednesday, December 3.

During this time, the bridge will be in a raised position. This allows crews to place clean material under the bridge in locations where they dredged earlier in the construction season. Unlike during daytime construction, recreational vessels will not be permitted to pass beneath the South Park Bridge during this nighttime work. …

King County Metro Route 60, which travels over the South Park Bridge, will be rerouted during the hours of the bridge closures. King County Metro will provide Route 60 reroute information on the Metro Services Advisories page: kingcounty.gov/metro/alerts.