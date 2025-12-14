PHOTOS: West Seattle HS girls’ second basketball win

PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN FOR WSB

(#4, Ayla Moore; #33, Dagny Hendershott)

West Seattle High School girls basketball has a young varsity team this year – half freshmen, only one senior – but they’ve won two games by large margins, including this one last night.

The Wildcats defeated Peninsula HS 55-30 at home. Photojournalist Oliver Hamlin was there for WSB. #10, junior Seneca Lucas, led scoring with 20 points:

Most of that came from five 3-pointers.

Next-highest point total was contributed by #4, sophomore Ayla Moore, with 19:

#15, freshman Ella Brown, added 8 points.

#24, freshman Jackie Sutcliffe, had 6:

The Wildcats’ head coach is Darnell Taylor.

(#3, senior Lucy Parker)

Next up for the team: Both they and the boys’ varsity squad host their crosstown counterparts from Chief Sealth IHS on Monday night.

(#23, freshman Edna Tito)

The girls play at 5:45 pm; the boys, at 7:30 pm.