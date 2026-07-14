BIZNOTE: Here’s who’s moving into prime 35th/Roxbury spot

Less than a year after The Missing Piece moved from 35th/Roxbury to California/Alaska, its old home has a new tenant on the way. We heard from Joey Shevelson, who says he’s opening a music school in the space, as a local franchisee of Bach to Rock. Joey, a West Seattle resident, says he’s a “lifelong musician” but has memories of music lessons that weren’t very fun. He says Bach to Rock – which teaches all ages, not just kids – is “focused on the joy of music.” He told us he doesn’t have a timeline yet as he’s just started the permit process with the city