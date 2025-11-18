COUNTDOWN: One month until Christmas Ship’s 2025 West Seattle stops

(WSB file photo)

Last year, the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship visited West Seattle early in the season – before Thanksgiving. This year, it’s much later in the schedule – exactly one month from tonight, on Thursday, December 18. Its two stops, serenading those aboard and onshore, will be 5:50-6:10 pm outside Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW) and 8:35-8:55 pm near Alki Beach Bathhouse (2701 Alki SW). The singers for both stops will be Choir of the Sound. This year’s Alki Holiday Lights celebration, presented by the Alki Community Council, will be held the same night, so plan to spend your whole evening by the beach (for advance details, attend the ACC meeting this Thursday, November 20, 7 pm, at Alki UCC, 6115 SW Hinds). And if you lose track of all this – no worries, it’s also part of the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide!