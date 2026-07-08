GET INVOLVED: Two West Seattle neighborhood coalitions announce midsummer meetings

Though some groups go on summer hiatus, two West Seattle community coalitions have midsummer meetings next week, and sent their agendas today:

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 6 pm Tuesday (July 14), Fauntleroy Schoolhouse conference room (9131 California SW). Here’s the agenda, with much of the meeting to be devoted to a discussion of the recent crash that killed Vashon bicyclist Maridee Bonadea three weeks ago, and how to improve safety on area streets.

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm Wednesday (July 15), Alki Arts (6030 California SW). Here’s the agenda, which includes updates on ongoing/pending projects in Morgan Junction, among other items.The agenda also includes the link for attending remotely.

Community members are welcome at both.