What’s up in West Seattle for your Friday afternoon/evening

(Seen on West Seattle’s most-famous marquee! WSB photo)

Better late than never – now that the busy morning is ending, here’s a quick look at the afternoon/evening – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GLASS PUMPKIN PATCH & BLOWING DEMOS: Noon to 4 pm, Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way) is open for live glass-blowing demos, and art-glass pumpkin-patch shopping, as part of “Refract.”

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Community creations are on display throughout Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), and you can visit any time during regular hours, until 6 pm today.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER The center is open for plant-shopping Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – open noon-4 pm today.

QI-GONG: 12:30-1 pm at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW).

M’S VIEWING PARTY AT THE SKYLARK: No show tonight so The Skylark is opening at 2:45 pm and ready to rock the house with M’s support, and food/drink specials, during Game 5, first pitch just after 3 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL SOCCER: As previewed here, the West Seattle HS girls play Seattle Academy at Hiawatha Playfield (2700 California SW) at 4 pm and are hoping for a good community turnout as they celebrate their senior players.

WINE & PUMPKIN PAINTING: 5 pm at West Seattle Mercantile (3270 California SW). Check to see if openings remain!

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

‘FEATHER IN THE WIND’ ART POP-UP: 5-7 pm opening reception for multi-artist weekend show in the upstairs annex at Alki Arts (6030 California SW)

‘PEANUTS’ MUSIC AT EASY STREET: Listening party with Vince Guaraldi‘s “Peanuts” tunes, 5-6 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

FREE TEEN SWIM: 6-7 pm at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle), free swim session for ages 13=18.

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: One home game for a local team tonight, Chief Sealth IHS hosts Nathan Hale at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex, 7 pm.

BINGO! 7 pm at Admiral Pub, assuming the game’s over! 21+. (2306 California SW)

‘THE ROOMMATE’ AT ARTSWEST: Final weekend, curtain at 7:30 pm. See our calendar listing for the ticket link and synopsis. (4711 California SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Tony H. (4547 California SW)

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING: Skating with live bands – tonight, Dick Rossetti and Bulk Male, MANTA – 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $18 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!