Denny International Middle School student in fight of her young life

Members of the Denny International Middle School and Sanislo Elementary School communities have emailed us to ask us to tell you about Ka’Leah Rhodes, a current Denny and former Sanislo student in the fight of her young life, just 12 years old. A brain aneurysm put Ka’Leah in the hospital last week. She has four siblings, and this unexpected crisis is not only emotionally challenging her family but also posing a financial strain too. Ka’Leah is showing a sign of at least incremental improvement – family friend Jen tells us, “Excitingly, just today, she has started to be a bit more responsive with head nods yes and no! This is a first since this happened last Wed. We know she has a long road ahead. This is just the most incredible family and I know our West Seattle community is going to step up in this incredible time of need.” Family friends like Jen are already doing what they can, but the family can also use help with medical and other expenses, so a crowdfunding page has been set up for Ka’Leah and her family – see it here.