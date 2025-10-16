SPORTS: West Seattle HS girls’ soccer invites you to Hiawatha match on Friday

(WSB photo from September match)

The West Seattle High School girls’ soccer team (5-3-2) usually plays home matches at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point.

Tomorrow, their second-to-last regular-season home match of the year is set for Hiawatha Playfield, right next to the school. Program manager Sarah Heitman tells WSB they’re hoping for a big community turnout for this game, as they’re celebrating “senior night” – a tribute to the players who will graduate after this school year – right after the match.

Their opponent is Seattle Academy; match time is 4 pm Friday at 2700 California SW. The Wildcats hope to see you there!