WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Planters stolen

The report and photo were sent by a resident of SW Genesee north of The Triangle:

Some person/persons stole 4 large planters out of our yard at 9 pm last night 5/4 – total cost of planters over $400.

(Planters in photo taken just before theft victim bought them)

We can’t say for sure, but as they where fairly large, it seems like the person must have seen them and had a large car to load them up or saw them earlier in the day and came back with a car at night to steal them.

Our neighbors did not catch anything on their Ring camera – but if this was a mistake and someone thought they were free for some reason, we would greatly appreciate them back.