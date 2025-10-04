WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 41 notes!

(Photo by Tom Trulin)

Welcome to the first weekend of October! Here’s our big West Seattle list for Saturday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

TRAFFIC/TRANSPORTATION/PARKING ALERTS: Many parking spaces are off-limits today (and Monday) between Don Armeni Boat Ramp and Luna/Anchor Park because of a film shoot … South Park Bridge is closed again 7 pm tonight to 6 am Sunday because of Duwamish River cleanup work … The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry route remains on a two-boat-plus-unscheduled-third-boat schedule (as linked here).

FREE SAUNA: As previewed here Friday, Metro is bringing a mobile sauna to Seacrest (Cove 2) so you can sweat and then plunge into Elliott Bay (or vice versa), 8 am-10 am. (1660 Harbor SW)

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Kick-start your weekend with a run? West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) leads Saturday 8 am free group runs!

GARAGE/YARD SALES: Anyone having a yard/garage sale today? Check listings in the WSB Community Forums. (If you have a sale to add, but don’t have a login for that section, go to westseattleblog/log-in – thanks!)

VACCINE CLINIC: 9 am-3 pm at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 (5950 Delridge Way SW), open to all, but follow that link to get an appointment first.

URBAN FARMING WORKSHOP: 9 am at Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon), the second workshop in a series that will teach you about growing food in an urban community garden, as previewed here. Today’s topic: “Winter gardening. You can grow a variety of vegetables year-round.”

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am community meditation at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska) – register here.

UW BEACH-VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT: The Huskies are back at Alki Beach today (and tomorrow) starting at 9 am.

WEST SEATTLE ALZHEIMER’S WALK: Don’t want to, or can’t, go to the big walk downtown? A local support group has again organized a smaller West Seattle walk on the same day. Meet up at 9:30 am at 35th/Myrtle, by the water tower.

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: That’s followed by this 10 am walk, which you can join even if you didn’t go on the introductory walk. Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: The Garden Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW, north end of campus), is open 10 am-3 pm.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: Just a few more weeks to shop at this weekly market! Open 10 am-2 pm, Saturdays through October, in and around the courtyard at Hope Academy in South Delridge (9421 18th SW). Fresh produce, cooked-on-site food, sweet treats, body-care products, more!

WHITE CENTER HEIGHTS TREE PLANTING: Big planting event 10 am-1 pm – sign up here ASAP! (10208 7th SW)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FREE WRITING GROUP: On hiatus; no gathering until mid-October

ALKI HISTORY WALK: 11 am – openings remain as of early this morning. Meet at the Log House Museum. (61st/Stevens)

FREE ECO-TOUR: Starting at the Duwamish Longhouse (4705 West Marginal Way SW), 11 am-noon.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW)

OKTOBERFEST AT HIGHLAND PARK CORNER STORE: Beer, brats, pretzels, games, more, noon-7 pm celebration at Highland Park Corner Store. (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

OKTOBERFEST AT OUNCES: More Oktoberfest! Second day of festivities at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), open noon-9 pm today.

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: Bonus monthly Saturday morning session of long-distance handwritten advocacy, noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open noon-4 pm on Saturdays. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

FAUNTLEROY PUMPKIN SEARCH: Come to the Endolyne business district 1-3 pm for the Fauntleroy Community Association‘s Pumpkin Search. (9200 block 45th SW)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open for you to enjoy wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SUPER SMASH SATURDAYS: Three Saturdays a month at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW), open 1 pn-10 pm.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar, and Retail Store are open Thursday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Come taste and purchase our student-produced wine! The Northwest Wine Academy features a large tasting room and retail store. While tasting one of our current releases, you can request a tour of our barrel room and bottling area.

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS: Bring your furry, scaly, feathered, etc. friend(s) to the St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church parking lot (3050 California SW) for the annual blessings in honor of St. Francis, 2 pm.

WESTSIDE NEIGHBORS SHELTER OPEN HOUSE: 2-4 pm, the shelter in The Triangle opens its doors for a Q&A and presentation. (3618 SW Alaska)

PROTECT YOURSELF FROM MEDICAL HARM: Learn how in this free presentation at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 3 pm. (2306 42nd SW)

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

LITTLE FREE ART GALLERY: Grand reopening, 4-5 pm, as previewed here. (38th SW between Morgan and Graham)

EVENING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Monthly unplugged event Circle of Songs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm, no cover, all ages.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: 7 pm at Morpho performs live in-store (4559 California SW), free, all ages.

‘THE ROOMMATE’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm curtain, second weekend for the curret play at the Junction playhouuse; ticket link in our calendar listing. (4711 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm (doors at 7) tonight it’s Full Life Crisis, The Cheap Cassettes, Memphis Radio Kings, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s DJ King Coko at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

SATURDAY NIGHT SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight, with rotating DJ Josh and DJ NightMere, 21+, at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW, White Center).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Our Saturday list concludes with 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

