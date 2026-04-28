COUNTDOWN: 11 days away from West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026. Updates!

One week from Saturday – on May 9th – it’ll be this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, with another record number of sales registered, more than 660! WSCGSD – which we’ve coordinated since its fourth year in 2008 – is NOT one big sale, but instead, sales of all sizes, all types, all over West Seattle (and beyond, including White Center and South Park). We’re in the midst of making the map and list featuring those 660+ registered sales, as well as making notes for smaller lists that might be interest to shoppers looking for particular types of items … this info is based on the listing info that sellers included on their registration forms. Looking for baby gear? Kid stuff? Clothing? Camping gear? Fishing gear? Puzzles? Games? Plants? Cookware? Jewelry? Art? Pet stuff? Home-office stuff? Even … ephemera? (Five listings use that word!) All that and much more (also a popular listing phrase), waiting to be found, 9 am-3 pm Saturday, May 9 – if you’re interested in shopping earlier, later, or adjacent days, there’ll be listings with that info too!

Now a question: It’s also a longstanding WSCGSD tradition to donate leftover stuff to nonprofits if you can. But first, we need a list of nonprofits who welcome post-WSCGSD donations (we’ve heard from one so far), so if you’re associated with one that would be, please email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com – let us know what you’d be interested in, and where/when people could drop it off.

And a reminder – the map and list will be available here on WSB by Saturday morning (May 2) – besides a story announcing it, we’ll also add it to the menu for that day and the ensuing week, so you’ll be able to find it more easily.