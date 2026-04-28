Teens, young adults invited to first-ever King County Youth Leadership Summit

14- to 24-year-olds are invited to this brand-new event:

Register for the First-Ever King County Youth Leadership Summit!

Designed by and for young people, this summit is a unique opportunity for leaders and aspiring changemakers (ages 14-24) to gather from across King County. Whether they are already active in the community or looking for a way to start, this event is built to amplify youth voice.

The Details:

What: King County Youth Leadership Summit

When: Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Where: The Museum of Flight (9404 East Marginal Way S, Tukwila)

Registration: https://beststartsblog.com/2026/04/15/register-for-the-first-ever-king-county-youth-leadership-summit/