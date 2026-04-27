YOU’RE INVITED: Daylong food celebration, competition Thursday at South Seattle College

(WSB file photo, SSC kitchen)

Learn, taste, even cheer during a food event at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) on Thursday – everyone’s invited, and here’s what it’s all about:

South Seattle College invites the community to campus for Tastes Like Home, a campus‑wide culinary event celebrating food, culture, and learning on Thursday, April 30, featuring demonstrations, nutrition discussions, a pop‑up food event, and an exciting student pastry competition.

Co‑created by South Seattle College Culinary & Pastry Arts and Nutrition programs and King Arthur Baking Company, the event brings together students, faculty, professional bakers, and community members for a full day of engaging and flavorful experiences.

Event Schedule

King Arthur Baking Company Demo

8:30–9:30 a.m. | CAB Building – Alhadeff Grill

Kick off the day with a live baking demonstration hosted by King Arthur Baking Company, one of the nation’s most trusted names in flour and baking education.

Nutrition Talk: “Eat the Whole Kernel”

9:45–10:30 a.m. | CAB Building – Alhadeff Grill

Join South Seattle College Nutrition Science Instructor Dr. Merri Manning for an engaging talk exploring whole grains and nutrition.

International Pop‑Up Food Event

10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. | CAB Building – Cafeteria

Enjoy a vibrant pop‑up experience featuring both sweet and savory international foods prepared by South Seattle College students. All dishes will be reasonably priced.

King Arthur Baking Company Pastry Competition

12:30–1:30 p.m. | CAB Building – Cafeteria

Watch South Seattle College Culinary & Pastry Arts students and alumni compete in a juried pastry competition showcasing their technical skill, creativity and flavor. Our judging panel includes:

Rachael Coyle (pastry chef/owner) – Coyle’s Bakeshop

Christina Wood (pastry chef/owner) – Temple Pastry

William Leaman (pastry chef/owner – Bakery Nouveau

Monica R.M. Brown (president) – South Seattle College

Current South Seattle College students and recent alumni were invited to apply to compete in the pastry competition, and 10 were selected. The challenge: create a unique sweet baked good that reflects your personal, family or community traditions, using King Arthur Baking Company flour. Prizes, courtesy of King Arthur Baking Company, include a first-place prize of a week‑long trip to the King Arthur Bakery in Norwich, Vermont or $5,000. There will be two runner-up awards for $1000.

All events take place in the Culinary Arts Building (CAB on the campus map). Free parking is available on 16th Ave SW and paid parking is available in campus North and South lots.