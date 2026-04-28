STATE FERRIES: Tech trouble today; fare and pass changes Friday; pet-policy update planned at spring online meetings

Three Washington State Ferries notes:

TECH TROUBLE TODAY: WSF reports a “network outage” affecting ticket sales right now:

A network outage is affecting point-of-sale systems and the online ticket store. Fares are being processed offline at terminals. This may cause longer transaction times and delays through the tollbooths. Customers are encouraged to allow extra travel time.

FARE, PASS CHANGES FRIDAY: Speaking of tickets, on Friday, May 1, WSF will implement these three changes:

-Passenger and vehicle ticket prices will increase by an average of 3%. The Washington State Transportation Commission approved these changes last summer. -A 35% peak season surcharge for single-ride vehicle and motorcycle fares will begin May 1 and last through Sept. 30. It does not apply to passenger and multi-ride tickets. -We’ll start a pilot to extend the expiration date for multi-ride passes. For multi-ride passes purchased on or after May 1, they will be valid for 120 days, up from the current 90 days.

PET POLICY UPDATE AND MORE AT SPRING ONLINE COMMUNITY MEETINGS: We’ve been tracking the pilot program to loosen pet policies aboard ferries, and WSF announced today it’ll update that policy at its spring community meetings, which are scheduled online at noon and 6 pm on Tuesday, May 26. You can register now for whichever time spot you prefer; both meetings routinely have lots of time for Q&A, submitted either in advance or during the meeting. Registration links are in our calendar listing.