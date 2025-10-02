Also on the West Seattle waterfront Saturday: Sauna and ‘polar plunge’ with … Metro

We’ve already mentioned major parking restrictions along Harbor Avenue SW (and a bit of Alki Avenue SW) on Saturday (October 4), from Don Armeni Boat Ramp to Luna/Anchor Park, because of a film shoot. We’ve learned of one more event there on Saturday:

Saturday morning, 8-10 am, Metro invites you to take a “polar plunge” in Elliott Bay off Seacrest, coupled with a free sauna session. It’s part of a promotional campaign inviting people to explore various destinations. Full details just added to our calendar, though we’re awaiting a reply to our followup question about exactly where the portable sauna (not the same one that recently debuted at Lincoln Park) will be parked.