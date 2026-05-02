SOCCER: 8 days to Junction FC and Rhodies FC home openers during ‘Mother’s Day at the Match’

Open Seattle’s summer of soccer next weekend as West Seattle’s two pre-pro clubs play their home openers on Mother’s Day! Ticket deal, too, per this announcement from the clubs:

Mother’s Day at the Match: Junction & Rhodies FC Kick Off 2026 Season with Doubleheader

West Seattle soccer is back, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a full day of community, family fun, and high-level competition on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10. Junction FC and Rhodies FC will open their 2026 home season with a doubleheader at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex, creating a festive matchday atmosphere designed for fans of all ages—especially moms.

Festivities begin at 1:00 PM, with the beer and wine garden opening early alongside a full lineup of pre-match entertainment. Fans can expect a lively environment featuring a live DJ, yard games, family-friendly activities, and face painting, plus special Mother’s Day touches and giveaways throughout the day.

On the field, the action kicks off with:

2:00 PM – Rhodies FC vs Tacoma Galaxy

5:15 PM – Junction FC vs Tacoma Stars

Off the field, the club is offering a special Mother’s Day promotion with buy 3 tickets, get 1 free, making it easy for families and friend groups to enjoy the day together. Whether you’re a longtime supporter or looking for a fun way to spend Mother’s Day in West Seattle, this event blends sport, community, and celebration into one memorable day! Grab your crew, bring mom, and come be part of it .