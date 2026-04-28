UPDATE: Police searching after man shot in South Delridge

(Added: Photo by Tim Durkan)

10:54 AM: Police are arriving in an alley in the 9200 block of 17th SW [map] for a report that a person has been shot. Updates to come.

10:56 AM: Officers have told dispatch that they’ve found the victim, a man in his 30s who has a gunshot wound “to his back.” One witness told them it happened in a tent in the alley between 17th and 18th.

11 AM: SFD has sent a “scenes of violence” response as is standard when an incident is reported to have involved a weapon. Police are bringing in a K9 team and they’re setting up “containment” for blocks around.

11:05 AM: The only descriptioh details so far is male, Black, “light-skinned,” short “balding” hair, black T-shirt that might have a Nike swoosh, dark blue shirt or jacket over it, blue jeans, last seen on foot eastbound from the scene. Possibly in his teens.