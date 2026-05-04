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TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: May’s first Monday

May 4, 2026 6:03 am
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 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Monday, May 4, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Sunny and warm, high in the mid-to-upper 70s. Sunrise was at 5:47 am; sunset will be at 8:25 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedules.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is back to the regular three boats. Also, work at the Fauntleroy dock trestle is now expected to continue this week.

West Seattle Water TaxiNow on “summer” schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedules Fridays and Saturdays.

STADIUM ZONE

Mariners are home for a 6:40 pm game vs. Atlanta tonight.

ADVANCE CLOSURE ALERTS

As announced Thursday, the West Seattle low bridge will be closed to drivers May 16-17. The schedule for 1st Avenue South Bridge northbound repairs – starting with a full closure this weekend – has been announced too, with some lane closures this week for preparation.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (25 mph speed limit):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!

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