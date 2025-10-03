REOPENING: West Seattle’s Little Free Art Gallery invites you to visit

Artist Mindi Katzman invites you to what you might call a “grand reopening”! Here’s what we received tonight:

My Little Free Art Gallery has been closed for a few weeks for some freshening up, but is now open again.

Anyone can drop off a small piece, either two- or three-dimensional (potters – think small seconds or firsts; painters – small pieces etc.)

This is for everyone and anyone. Take a piece, leave a piece, or both!!! But PLEASE, do not take the props (figures, easels, or bench).

It has been so wonderful to host this little gem, open since April 2021, and see people so delighted with it.

There will be a Little Free Opening with Little Free Snacks from 4 PM-5 PM, Saturday, October 4th.

The Little Free Art Gallery is in the Morgan Junction, 38th Avenue SW, between Morgan and Graham.