TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK: Monday info

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, October 6, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast for today is mostly sunny, high in the mid-to-upper 60s. Sunrise will be at 7:16 am; sunset, at 6:37 pm.

(Sunday sunset photo by James Bratsanos)

PARKING ETC. ALERT

Parts of Harbor and Alki Avenues are off-limits to parking again today, primarily from Don Armeni to Luna/Anchor Park, because of commercial filming. Here’s reader video of what the crew was shooting Saturday.

ROAD WORK

-The South Park Bridge is scheduled to close overnight again tonight and tomorrow – 7 pm Monday to 6 am Tuesday, and 7 pm Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday.

–59th SW in Alki may still close intermittently, we’re told, so be prepared for possible detours.

-“Natural drainage” construction closing the east end of Sylvan Way is under way.

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – WSF continues two-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas and M/V Issaquah, because of a boat breakdown on another route, and has added M/V Salish as an unscheduled third boat. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where; ferry alerts will update when the situation changes.

Water Taxi – Today, regular West Seattle service; summer/early fall schedule; Friday night (October 10) is the last night this season of planned later-night service.

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!