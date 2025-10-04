VIDEO: See today’s commercial filming on Harbor/Alki

Thanks to Erin for the video! We’ve been telling you for a few days about the parking restrictions today along part of Harbor/Alki Avenues, attributed to a production company with a lot of car commercials among its credits. The neighbor who originally tipped us said a Toyota logo was seen during some advance work, and indeed, that’s what it seems to be – we screengrabbed Erin’s video, tried an online image search, and it came back as the Toyota b74X electric SUV. The parking restrictions also are supposed to be in effect Monday (October 6), but not tomorrow.