West Seattle, Washington

17 Friday

50℉

TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle Bridge lanes blocked by sideways trucks/trailers both ways

October 17, 2025 9:42 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

9:42 AM: Two incidents have the West Seattle Bridge down to one lane each way in almost the same spot, as shown in the traffic camera screengrab above. We’ve been mentioning the eastbound incident in our morning traffic roundup but now that there’s a westbound incident too, we’re breaking this out. Both involving truck trailers going sideways. Avoid the bridge for a while!

9:57 AM: Tow trucks are reported to be on the way (for both trucks/trailers).

10:16 AM: The first tow crew to arrive is on the westbound side; they’re trying to strategize how to temporarily block the 1st Avenue onramp too so they can work on getting this turned around so the tow crew can pull it away going west.

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle Bridge lanes blocked by sideways trucks/trailers both ways"

  • Christopher B, October 17, 2025 (9:47 am)
    I’m not a conspiracy theorist but the level of coincidence involved here seems statistically implausible. 

  • BlairJ October 17, 2025 (9:52 am)
    How on Earth does this happen?  Is that the same slippery spot that has been identified previously?

  • Michael Nagan October 17, 2025 (9:59 am)
    1st S bridge open at same time.  No exit from W Seattle!

