TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle Bridge lanes blocked by sideways trucks/trailers both ways

9:42 AM: Two incidents have the West Seattle Bridge down to one lane each way in almost the same spot, as shown in the traffic camera screengrab above. We’ve been mentioning the eastbound incident in our morning traffic roundup but now that there’s a westbound incident too, we’re breaking this out. Both involving truck trailers going sideways. Avoid the bridge for a while!

9:57 AM: Tow trucks are reported to be on the way (for both trucks/trailers).

10:16 AM: The first tow crew to arrive is on the westbound side; they’re trying to strategize how to temporarily block the 1st Avenue onramp too so they can work on getting this turned around so the tow crew can pull it away going west.