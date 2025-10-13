West Seattle, Washington

13 Monday

UPDATE: Fire callout on 16th SW, second fire this year at same house

October 13, 2025 8:37 am
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

8:37 AM: Seattle Fire has a full response in the 8100 block of 16th SW [map]. Avoid the area.

8:40 AM: SFD describes this as a vacant building but says it’s evacuating neighbors as a precaution. Meantime, police are blocking traffic “in all directions” at the scene.

(WSB photos)

8:49 AM: Our crew has just arrived and reports plenty of smoke in the area. Photo added.

9:01 AM: Above, our crew reports heat from the fire appears to have damaged siding on a neighboring house. No injuries reported so far. Neighbors tell us they heard an “explosion” just before the fire broke out, and they say this house had a fire callout earlier this year (we’re looking that up).

9:11 AM: SFD says the fire is under control. Here’s our report on a fire at the same house in January. The archived SFD log reminds us that fire was also in the morning, with a callout just after 9 am. That fire sent two people to the hospital but so far, SFD confirms to us, no injuries related to this one.

9:38 AM: Just talked to the incident commander. They suspect a propane tank (which would explain the “explosion” neighbors report hearing). Some units are being dismissed.

8 Replies to "UPDATE: Fire callout on 16th SW, second fire this year at same house"

  • AlD October 13, 2025 (8:45 am)
    I heard some sort of explosion, right as a giant plume of smoke went up. Hope no one was injured. 

  • Eric October 13, 2025 (8:53 am)
    Heard a pop, explosion of some kind.  It’s a couple blocks down from us and yes real smokey and 16th is blocked off for quite a few blocks.  

  • jsm October 13, 2025 (8:59 am)
    Several explosions. Sounds like gas cylinders and fireworks were inside. 

  • Kero October 13, 2025 (9:01 am)
    Thank you for including a map location. If you could always do this it would be amazing 

  • 18th st neighbor October 13, 2025 (9:02 am)
    Woke up to a bunch of fireworks going off & then shortly after, heard all the sirens. Feels like this is like the 3rd house is couple block radisus to go up in flames this year

    Reminder to all owners of vacant buildings – as cold weather approaches, make sure to visit your propery and ensure that the exterior is secure. vagrants will be on the prowl to enter and stay warm. 

  • Kyle October 13, 2025 (9:05 am)
    Is this the same house that had the January fire? Or is it the one next to it?

    • WSB October 13, 2025 (9:21 am)
      Same house; I just added the link to our story from January.

  • Kevin October 13, 2025 (9:18 am)
    I live across the street. The people, or at least their son, moved back into the dilapidated home after the last fire. The son has some issues, not quite right in the head. I’m wondering if he was around when this one started too.

