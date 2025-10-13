UPDATE: Fire callout on 16th SW, second fire this year at same house

8:37 AM: Seattle Fire has a full response in the 8100 block of 16th SW [map]. Avoid the area.

8:40 AM: SFD describes this as a vacant building but says it’s evacuating neighbors as a precaution. Meantime, police are blocking traffic “in all directions” at the scene.

(WSB photos)

8:49 AM: Our crew has just arrived and reports plenty of smoke in the area. Photo added.

9:01 AM: Above, our crew reports heat from the fire appears to have damaged siding on a neighboring house. No injuries reported so far. Neighbors tell us they heard an “explosion” just before the fire broke out, and they say this house had a fire callout earlier this year (we’re looking that up).

9:11 AM: SFD says the fire is under control. Here’s our report on a fire at the same house in January. The archived SFD log reminds us that fire was also in the morning, with a callout just after 9 am. That fire sent two people to the hospital but so far, SFD confirms to us, no injuries related to this one.

9:38 AM: Just talked to the incident commander. They suspect a propane tank (which would explain the “explosion” neighbors report hearing). Some units are being dismissed.