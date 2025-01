9:26 AM: Seattle Fire crews are at a residential fire in the 8100 block of 16th SW and are calling for more backup. Two people are reported to need medical treatment. Avoid the area.

9:32 AM: Firefighters report the fire is under control, but one person “might be unaccounted for” inside the house.

9:37 AM: At least one person will be taken to Harborview by SFD medics.

9:41 AM: Police have been asked to extend the blocking of traffic on 16th SW northward to SW Kenyon.