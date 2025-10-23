About Sylvan Way’s new raised-curb median

You’ve seen them on Duwamish Head in Alki, and now they’re on the east edge of High Point too: Bollards atop a raised concrete median on Sylvan Way. After a reader tip about the installation, we asked SDOT for the official explanation, and finally got it today from spokesperson Amy Abdelsayed:

SDOT identified Sylvan Way SW between High Point Dr SW and SW Sylvan Heights Dr as a high collision location last year due to the frequency of crashes that occurred at the intersection involving drivers crossing the roadway centerline and running off road. To address these crashes, SDOT’s Vision Zero program recently added raised pavement markers and centerline curbing in areas along Sylvan Way SW to improve visibility of lane lines and approaching roadway curves.

The SDOT collision map is not particularly conclusive, but we searched our archives for and came up with 74 results mentioning Sylvan Way and crash.