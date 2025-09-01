BIZNOTES: Opening/moving updates for Wendy’s, Panda Express, Spirit Halloween, The Missing Piece

Quick updates:

WENDY’S WHITE CENTER: We just went over to 10050 16th SW to see if they indeed made their “target date” of today. A worker outside told us no, they’re not open yet, but aiming for “tomorrow after lunch.” We’re awaiting an official reply from the franchisee. (Signage wasn’t up yet either.)

PANDA EXPRESS COUNTDOWN, SORT OF: When last we heard from Panda Express about the Westwood Village location, they were hoping for “the week of September 8.” Then a sign went up three days ago (as noted by a commenter) declaring “coming soon – 4 days.” The sign then switched to “3 days.” But we just checked on our way back from White Center, and it’s been stuck on “3 days” for two days now.

ELSEWHERE IN WESTWOOD VILLAGE: The fourth year of Spirit Halloween temporarily taking over the ex-Bed Bath and Beyond has begun – they’re now open.

LAST DAY BEFORE MOVE: And a reminder, also in the south end: Today is the last day for The Missing Piece Café and Game Lounge at its original 35th/Roxbury location. As first noted here in May, they’re moving to the ex-Pharmaca space in The Junction, 4707 California SW, next to Emerald Water Anglers and KeyBank. The Missing Piece hopes to be open there “the second week of September” if all goes well. (No word yet about a 35th/Roxbury successor.)