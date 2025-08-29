BIZNOTES: Bank changes, Missing Piece update, opening weekend for The Art Garden

Three West Seattle business notes:

BANK CHANGES: Today is the last day that the Junction bank at 4022 SW Alaska will be HomeStreet Bank. HomeStreet’s merger “with and into” Mechanics Bank takes effect at the start of business Tuesday (September 2). Each bank has a century-plus history; Mechanics Bank is headquartered in the Bay Area city of Walnut Creek, while HomeStreet is headquartered in Seattle. HomeStreet (a longtime WSB sponsor) is declining comment on operational specifics until after the takeover is official on Tuesday. HomeStreet has been in West Seattle since buying what previously was an AmericanWest Bank branch in 2013. (Side note: The HomeStreet-to-Mechanics change follows another recent West Seattle bank-name change – what was the Umpqua Bank branch near Admiral Safeway is now Columbia Bank. We’re told this was a side effect of Columbia, which owns Umpqua, acquiring Pacific Premier.)

THE MISSING PIECE UPDATE: We’ve been reporting since May on The Missing Piece‘s plan to move the café/gaming store/lounge from 35th/Roxbury to California/Alaska (the empty-for-three-years ex-Pharmaca space, next to KeyBank and Emerald Water Anglers). We checked in with proprietor Eric to see if the move was still on schedule. He tells WSB, “Our last day at the current location is this Monday, September 1st. We are running a 10% off moving sale all weekend on games and accessories.” As for The Missing Piece’s opening date in The Junction, depending on how inspections go, he’s hoping for the second week in September.

ART GARDEN OPENING WEEKEND: Artist/teacher Shelley Irish is opening The Art Garden in Gatewood’s artist hub The Building with an open house this weekend. Her announcement: