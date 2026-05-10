UPDATE: Water-rescue response under West Seattle Bridge

7:39 AM: Seattle Fire has a water-rescue response heading toward the Duwamish River under the West Seattle Bridge. Police are already searching under the bridge. This follows the discovery of an abandoned car on the shoulder of the crest of the high bridge’s eastbound side, and a report that someone might have jumped.

7:51 AM: So far they’re not finding anyone on land or in the water; the car apparently was first seen on the bridge at least an hour ago. It’s believed to have been driven by a 24-year-old woman.

(If thoughts of self-harm are being experienced by you or someone you know, the 988 hotline is always open.)

8:05 AM: SFD, SPD, and the Coast Guard are all searching, both with boats and with rescue swimmers and divers in the water.