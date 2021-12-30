West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Bed Bath & Beyond closing Westwood Village store

December 30, 2021 1:55 pm
Thanks for the tips. Bed Beth & Beyond has just sent out promotional emails announcing that its Westwood Village store is closing and that a clearance sale is under way. We went over to the store to confirm the closure. Staff there says there’s no exact date set yet – the closing sale is actually being handled by a contracted firm and the timeline depends on how the clearance sale goes. The chain announced in summer of 2020 that it would close 200 stores within two years, We’re seeking more information from the company as well as from the center’s new management and will add anything more we find out. This is the first major Westwood Village closing since 24 Hour Fitness one year ago.

  • Doree Fazio Young December 30, 2021 (2:09 pm)
    I’m so sad about this Another great store gone from Westwood Village 

  • Mel December 30, 2021 (2:09 pm)
    We need something good at Westwood to attract other retailers. Hoping we don’t end up with another discount store (marshalls, Ross, etc)

  • Craig December 30, 2021 (2:10 pm)
    In my opinion, it’s sad to see one of the last anchor stores keeping Westwood from becoming a second rate discount strip mall. Hope Target can stay around!  It’s hard times for any retail stores (online shopping, covid) and the crime around Westwood (parking lot break ins, shoplifting) can’t be helping either. 

  • Derek December 30, 2021 (2:13 pm)
    Retail is dead. Just order things to your house. Why do we need these places?

    • smallbizowner December 30, 2021 (2:49 pm)
      As someone who owns a local retail business, I’ll tell you why we need these local places. We have a staff of 6, where do you think they would work if we shut down? When local schools ask for donation items or sponsorships for events, where do you think they could go to ask? When you have a specific question about a product that requires an expert answer, where are you going to go, Amazon? Good luck.I find your lack of understanding about how local business improves the local community to be astounding. And frankly, frustrating. I can only assume you have only shopped at large, chain stores and never had a great local business experience. You’re missing out. And so would your neighborhood if all local retail went away.

  • H20K9 December 30, 2021 (2:14 pm)
    Can’t blame them. Security and access are a mess at Westwood Village these days.The only shopping center I’ve seen accessible only by single-lane streets with few protected turns.Additionally METRO has turned the area into a de-facto transit hub without facilities, security  or support giving the place a feral, dirty,  unsafe feel.Is this considered progress in Seattle?

    • ZA December 30, 2021 (2:57 pm)
      The parking lot on the east side is a disaster. I’ve had my door dinged so many times because the stalls are too narrow and people just open their doors like their extra wide spaces. The alleys are also too narrow. I’ve almost been backed into so many times by people trying to leave a parking spot and not looking or thinking they have more space than they do. I quit parking over there years ago.I remember when the lane the buses line up at on Barton was all vehicle parking. Someone complained because car ranchers left all their vehicles there so the city made it all 4 hour parking. Then eventually it became a transit hub for some reason. Yes this is progress in Seattle (wink) or as I like to call it Seattle Wisdom.

  • Jim P. December 30, 2021 (2:19 pm)
    Every merchant I have talked to  in trying to boost Westwood and get more stores has told me the rentals are excessive and far higher than other places with more traffic and better facilities.

    I fear the place is dying of self inflicted wounds.

  • Michael Waldo December 30, 2021 (2:25 pm)
    Bummer! And I have all those 20% off coupons they send me every week. :  )seriously, a loss for the community. I get all kinds of stuff there.The nearest place if some of the same stuff I guess would be Fred Myer in Burien.Also, Barnes and Noble was the last big retailer to leave, no?

    • WSB December 30, 2021 (2:34 pm)
      Yes; that was 3 years ago. I mentioned 24 Hour Fitness, 1 year ago, as the last major closing of any kind there – TR

  • Flo B December 30, 2021 (2:26 pm)
    Derek. So it’s better to have someone drive your goods to your house vs getting it yourself??? Why???

  • Jort December 30, 2021 (2:50 pm)
    I don’t understand? I haven’t been seeing business closures in the West Seattle Junction, but plenty at Westwood Village. And trust me, I was assured by hundreds of internet comments that the Junction business were doomed because they took away the free parking lots. Westwood Village has more free parking than has ever been fully occupied at any moment in the entirety of its history, yet stores are closing at a regular clip. Is it possible that free parking is not the most important factor in the survival of a business? That certainly would be contrary to the prevailing blog comment wisdom, it seems. 

  • trickycoolj December 30, 2021 (2:50 pm)
    It would be nice to get a retailer like Old Navy or Best Buy but given that  we have a Ross and a Marshall’s I guess people are more into the thrift shop/teenager’s messy bedroom shopping experience. 

  • Vanessa December 30, 2021 (2:51 pm)
    Talk about rent…ask any business along California Ave, the main “business district” what their rent is.Be ready to have your jaw drop.  It’s a wonder any of them can stay in business. The greed in this world is sickening. Happy Holidays? Sure. For who? Amazon I guess.

