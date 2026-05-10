WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 22 things to know

(On Alki this morning; photo sent by Charlotte, who’s missing her mom and honoring others who are too)

Happy Sunday, and happy Mother’s Day if you are celebrating! Our list for the hours ahead, mostly from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, follows a traffic reminder:

NORTHBOUND 1ST AVENUE SOUTH BRIDGE STILL CLOSED: Repair work closure is supposed to continue until early Monday morning; we’ll update if it ends sooner (and please text us if you see it reopened before we do – 206-293-6302 – thank you!)

BONUS DAY FOR WSCGSD SALES: From the map/list for Saturday’s epic West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, here are the sale numbers that planned to be open today too (though be aware that some might have sold out early or changed their mind): Sale #6, Sale #10, Sale #54, Sale #141, Sale #158, Sale #269, Sale #324, Sale #350, Sale #378, Sale #441, Sale #455, Sale #466, Sale #558, Sale #578, Sale #656

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is meeting at Realfine Coffee (35th/Kenyon location) at 9 am today for this week’s Sunday Funday run.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open every Sunday year-round on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in full spring produce-and-products season – asparagus, greens, microgreens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, apples, more – and many options for baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, poultry, fresh- and pre-prepared foods, nuts, condiments, pasta …

MASTER GARDENERS AT THE MARKET: Got a gardening question? Get an answer from a Master Gardener! Their weekly clinics at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market continue today, 10 am-2 pm. (Look for their booth toward the south end of the market.)

VASHON ISLAND ART STUDIO TOUR: Final day for the self-guided tour, all around the island, 10 am-5 pm (sponsoring WSB to be sure you know it’s happening).

WEEKEND SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), sing to hits of the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and enjoy a buffet breakfast – if this morning is sold out, look at dates ahead.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WALK AND TALK: Led by an English teacher, for English-language learners who want to practice, 11 am walk. Fee. Our calendar listing explains how to RSVP.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re invited to hang out this afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

MOTHER’S DAY CRAFTING AT OUNCES: 1-4 pm, as part of Seattle Beer Week festivities. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

SOCCER SEASON OPENS: West Seattle’s two pre-pro clubs play their home openers in a doubleheader today at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – Rhodies FC vs. Tacoma Galaxy at 2 pm (ticket info here), Junction FC vs. Tacoma Stars at 5:15 pm (ticket info here).

GAME CAFE AT MR. B’: “Everyone Plays” Game Café presented by White Center Solidarity, 2-4 pm at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

MUSIC MATINEE AT TIM’S: DeadGrass at 2 pm at Tim’s in White Center (98th & 16th).

STEEPLECHASE AT KENYON HALL: 4:30 pm, Irish music at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW).

TRIVIA AT MR. B’S: 5 pm with host Morgue Anne, trivia at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight late-night tea service with host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm jazz, with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or helping with, an event that we could add to the WSB community calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!