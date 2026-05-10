COUNTDOWN: 1 week until 2026 West Seattle 5K!

(WSB file photo: All ages welcome at West Seattle 5K!)

Reminder that one week from today – Sunday, May 17 – is your first and biggest chance to run/walk Alki in a 5K this spring/summer – this year’s West Seattle 5K, presented by the West Seattle High School PTSA. The West Seattle 5K is a fundraiser for programs supporting WSHS students. You can still register online to be part of this community event: westseattle5k.com. (Also remember, Alki and Harbor Avenues will close for a few hours next Sunday morning for the WS5K, which starts at 9:30 am.)