BACK TO SCHOOL: Here’s who starts when in West Seattle (and vicinity), and who’s already back

(WSB file photo)

Most local schools will start a new year of classes within the next few days; a few have started already. Even if you don’t have a student in the household, it might be helpful to know who starts when, so we compile this every year:

ALREADY STARTED

Summit Atlas (started August 13)

Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School (started last Wednesday)

Kennedy Catholic HS (started August 22)

STARTING TUESDAY

Holy Rosary School

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School

Bridge School Cooperative Elementary

Vashon Island School District

STARTING WEDNESDAY

Seattle Public Schools (grades 1-12)

Westside School (WSB sponsor)

Tilden School (WSB sponsor)

Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor)

Hope School

West Seattle Montessori

Highline Public Schools (grades 1-12)

STARTING NEXT MONDAY (SEPTEMBER 8)

Seattle Public Schools (pre-K and K)

Whichever school(s) you’re affiliated with, tell us what’s new, now and as the year progresses – new principal? fundraisers? events open to the community? successes? – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!