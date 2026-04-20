Comedy, music, story time, more for your West Seattle Monday!

(Photo by Janelle Otterholt)

Here’s your Monday list of highlights, most (not all) from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW). For up-to-18-month-olds. Free.

NO CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: Regular 2 pm meeting is canceled today.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS has three varsity sports in action today at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – 4 pm, in girls’ tennis and boys’ tennis, the Seahawks face Garfield; 7 pm in baseball, Sealth hosts Rainier Beach.

FREE HOMEWORK HELP RETURNS … drop-in assistance 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond)

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUPS: 4 pm and 6:30 pm, weekly group gatherings for people experiencing grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee. Before you go, RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

PUFF & STUFF: Celebrate the date 4-6 pm at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW).

LIVE AT TIM’S: Miguel Mejia: Operatic Flamenco Goth Balladeer, 5 pm during happy hour at Tim’s in White Center, no cover. (16th SW and SW 98th)

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too!

ALKI MEDITATION: Monday night meditation at Alki UCC, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 3: Three venues for trivia/quiz tonight! Music Quiz at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 6:30 and 7:30 pm … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) and 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

COMEDY AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: Monthly laughfest in Admiral, 7 pm, headlined by West Seattle’s own Marcus Moreno – our calendar listing has ticket info. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players are invited to enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night jazz with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Close out your Monday with a song (or two) – karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Big thanks to everybody who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!