HAPPENING NOW: You can bid in Lafayette Elementary’s online auction

With two months left in the school year, fundraising seaso is in high gear, and this week, you can bid online to help West Seattle’s most populous elementary school! Here’s the announcement from the Lafayette Elementary PTA:

Lafayette Elementary Silent Auction now open! Lafayette PTA’s online Silent Auction is open through Friday (April 25) at 3:00 PM. The silent auction is open to the public — no event ticket required. Items include student-created class art, teacher experiences, family outings, camps, and gift packages from local businesses. Proceeds support programs and enrichment for Lafayette students. Here’s the auction link!