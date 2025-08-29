BACK TO SCHOOL: Friends of Roxhill Elementary raising money for field trips, supplies

We’re now days away from the start of school for thousands of local students, staff, and volunteers who support them. Among the latter, Friends of Roxhill Elementary – who hope you’ll help their school start strong:

Friends of Roxhill is asking the entire West Seattle community to help support our students have a rich school experience this year by making a donation to the Roxhill Field Trips and Classroom Fund.

With your generous donations, Friends of Roxhill provides each Roxhill Elementary teacher with money for field trips and to equip their classroom with much-needed supplies, like educational games, toys, and books. Past donations have helped send Roxhill students to the Seattle Aquarium, the Woodland Park Zoo, and the Seattle Children’s Theater.

To meet our goal for this year, $20 covers one student, $80 covers a table group, and $400 covers one whole class! Can you chip in to support our students?

Roxhill Elementary is a small-but-mighty Title I school with about 250 students where over half of families qualify for free-or-reduced lunch.

Donate today: gofundme.com/f/roxhill-2025-backtoschool-field-trips-classroom-fund