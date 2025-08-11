You asked, so we asked: Here’s why West Seattle Junction RPZ expanded – a bit

Six years have passed since SDOT created a Restricted Parking Zone (RPZ) in The Junction, after two community requests in the span of a decade. Its boundaries have expanded a few times. But that usually comes with an announcement and/or outreach. Not this time. A reader sent us the photo above and the observation/question:

New restricted (2-hour) parking zone signs are being installed along the west side of Glenn Way north of Oregon. Is this occurring elsewhere around the Junction’s existing RPZ limits? No public notice or community outreach by SDOT?

RPZ residents pay $95 for a two-year permit ($10 if they meet income requirements), which does not guarantee parking in the zone, only the right to not be subject to the restrictions. We asked SDOT about the new expansion, and received this reply:

SDOT recently installed these signs as part of a small, one-block expansion of the existing RPZ in that area. This change was made in response to a request from the two households directly adjacent to that block, who had been experiencing issues with all-day commuter parking. Because their homes are located right next to the current RPZ, we were able to extend the zone to their side of the street in alignment with the goals of the program. We didn’t send out broader notices for this particular change because it was such a limited expansion and came directly from the residents most affected — in this case, the same two households who are now covered by the new signage.

This isn’t the first time the Junction RPZ has expanded at residents’ request; less than a year after its inception, in 2020, we reported on the addition of several blocks whose residents petitioned the city. We also reported – again, thanks to a reader tip – on a one-block expansion last year. SDOT’s process for expanding or creating RPZs is explained here; existing RPZs are mapped here. (Besides the one in and around The Junction, West Seattle has one other RPZ, near the Fauntleroy ferry dock.)