FOLLOWUP: SW Barton expected to reopen to Metro buses in ‘weeks,’ not months, after all

Last week, when SDOT announced the completion of the repaving project in the bus-layover zone on SW Barton alongside Roxhill Park, we learned that Metro wasn’t planning to return buses to their original routes until the spring “service change” next year – even though the Barton completion was announced weeks before the fall “service change” at the end of this month. We asked Metro if that was really true – that a five-month project would be done for seven months by the time it could be put to its intended use – and they said yes, as we reported last Friday. Then today, Metro spokesperson Al Sanders sent an update, saying the buses will likely return to Barton “within a matter of weeks” after all:

The final decision on when the stops will reopen is up to Bus Operations. Bus Operations has said that when they are notified by SDOT’s project team that the work is fully completed, preparations will begin on returning to those stops and ending the reroute. There is no exact time, but it will likely be within a matter of weeks, depending on the information we receive from SDOT. While it might appear to the public the project is “done” and service can be restored, we want to ensure that our buses are not interfering with any final work that SDOT must complete in their construction zone.

Starting with last spring’s “service change,” the buses that used Barton were rerouted to Trenton because of the repaving work.